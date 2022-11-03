Global markets take strain as Fed adjusts outlook on rate hikes

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Federal nature of the constitution means provinces can make their own decisions
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Changing weather patterns are wreaking havoc on East Africa’s wildlife and placing the region’s people at greater risk too
Defiant Danes can point to their history to justify their dream
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
London/Sydney — World shares slipped and the dollar and bond yields jumped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) shifted the outlook on its tightening from short and sharp to long and high, and as Europe braced for Britain’s biggest rate hike in decades.
European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and as a 1.25% surge in the dollar marked its biggest rise since late September.
Investors had initially been cheered that the US Fed at least opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates 75 basis points to 3.75-4.0%, by noting that monetary policy acted with a lag.
But chair Jerome Powell soured the mood by saying it was “very premature” to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.
“The Fed is now more comfortable with taking smaller rate increases for a longer period than delivering larger increases now,” said Brian Daingerfield, an analyst at NatWest Markets.
“The tightening cycle is officially now a marathon, not a sprint.”
Futures were split on whether the Fed would move by 50 or 75 basis points in December, and nudged up the top for rates to 5.0%-5.25% likely by May. They also imply little chance of a rate cut until December 2023.
“We see the risks to our peak funds rate forecast of 4.75%-5% as tilted to the upside,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.
All this was not what the equity markets wanted to hear and Wall Street fell sharply after Powell’s comments. Asia share markets fell 1.6% overnight as soft Chinese PMI numbers added to the gloom, while S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq futures were down 0.1%-0.2% again.
BOE takes the stage
Taking centre stage next will be the Bank of England. The market is fully priced for a rate hike of 75 basis points to its highest since late 2008 at 3.0%.
Stuart Edwards, a fund Manager at Invesco said: “I’m sure that (BOE) governor Bailey will also reiterate the MPC’s commitment to fighting inflation.”
His greater interest though will be on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Report that will include new CPI and GDP forecasts and show how rapidly the BOE sees Europe’s second largest economy weakening.
“That may not influence the immediate path of rates,” Edwards said. “But it could impact where this hiking cycle tops out. That’s important for bond investors.”
A gloomy outlook could put more pressure on the pound, which tumbled to $1.1258 in London after retreating from a top of $1.1564 overnight.
Two-year UK gilt yields also popped back over 3%. US treasury yields were nearly at 4.7% as the curve “bear flattened”, with the spread to 10-year notes near its most inverted since the turn of the century.
After the BOE, attention will move to the US ISM survey of services later on Thursday and Friday’s payrolls report where any upside surprise will likely reinforce the Fed’s hawkish outlook.
The dollar was broadly bid following Powell’s hawkish take, and found fresh momentum in Europe leaving the dollar index at 112.860 after an overnight bounce from a 110.400 low.
The euro was knocked back to $0.9755, having toppled from a high of $0.9976 overnight. The dollar also raced to ¥148.24 having troughed at ¥145.68 on Wednesday.
The bounce in the dollar and yields was a drag for gold, which was stuck at $1,637/oz after being as high as $1,669 at one stage overnight.
Oil prices also disliked the dollar rally with Brent down 29c at $95.87 a barrel, while US crude fell 44c to $89.56.
In good news for bread lovers, wheat futures plummeted overnight after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global markets take strain as Fed adjusts outlook on rate hikes
European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
London/Sydney — World shares slipped and the dollar and bond yields jumped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) shifted the outlook on its tightening from short and sharp to long and high, and as Europe braced for Britain’s biggest rate hike in decades.
European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and as a 1.25% surge in the dollar marked its biggest rise since late September.
Investors had initially been cheered that the US Fed at least opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates 75 basis points to 3.75-4.0%, by noting that monetary policy acted with a lag.
But chair Jerome Powell soured the mood by saying it was “very premature” to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.
“The Fed is now more comfortable with taking smaller rate increases for a longer period than delivering larger increases now,” said Brian Daingerfield, an analyst at NatWest Markets.
“The tightening cycle is officially now a marathon, not a sprint.”
Futures were split on whether the Fed would move by 50 or 75 basis points in December, and nudged up the top for rates to 5.0%-5.25% likely by May. They also imply little chance of a rate cut until December 2023.
“We see the risks to our peak funds rate forecast of 4.75%-5% as tilted to the upside,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.
All this was not what the equity markets wanted to hear and Wall Street fell sharply after Powell’s comments. Asia share markets fell 1.6% overnight as soft Chinese PMI numbers added to the gloom, while S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq futures were down 0.1%-0.2% again.
BOE takes the stage
Taking centre stage next will be the Bank of England. The market is fully priced for a rate hike of 75 basis points to its highest since late 2008 at 3.0%.
Stuart Edwards, a fund Manager at Invesco said: “I’m sure that (BOE) governor Bailey will also reiterate the MPC’s commitment to fighting inflation.”
His greater interest though will be on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Report that will include new CPI and GDP forecasts and show how rapidly the BOE sees Europe’s second largest economy weakening.
“That may not influence the immediate path of rates,” Edwards said. “But it could impact where this hiking cycle tops out. That’s important for bond investors.”
A gloomy outlook could put more pressure on the pound, which tumbled to $1.1258 in London after retreating from a top of $1.1564 overnight.
Two-year UK gilt yields also popped back over 3%. US treasury yields were nearly at 4.7% as the curve “bear flattened”, with the spread to 10-year notes near its most inverted since the turn of the century.
After the BOE, attention will move to the US ISM survey of services later on Thursday and Friday’s payrolls report where any upside surprise will likely reinforce the Fed’s hawkish outlook.
The dollar was broadly bid following Powell’s hawkish take, and found fresh momentum in Europe leaving the dollar index at 112.860 after an overnight bounce from a 110.400 low.
The euro was knocked back to $0.9755, having toppled from a high of $0.9976 overnight. The dollar also raced to ¥148.24 having troughed at ¥145.68 on Wednesday.
The bounce in the dollar and yields was a drag for gold, which was stuck at $1,637/oz after being as high as $1,669 at one stage overnight.
Oil prices also disliked the dollar rally with Brent down 29c at $95.87 a barrel, while US crude fell 44c to $89.56.
In good news for bread lovers, wheat futures plummeted overnight after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.