×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Asian shares slip on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike outlook

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says the peak for interest rates will likely be higher than expected

03 November 2022 - 07:15 Wayne Cole
Picture: 123RF/rimidolove
Picture: 123RF/rimidolove

Sydney — Asian shares slipped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve shifted the outlook on tightening from short and sharp to long and high, putting to rest any thought of a near-term pause.

Investors were initially cheered that the Fed at least opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of hikes after raising interest rates 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4.0%, by noting that monetary policy acted with a lag.

But chair Jerome Powell soured the mood by saying it was “very premature” to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

“The Fed is now more comfortable with taking smaller rate increases for a longer period than delivering larger increases now,” said Brian Daingerfield, an analyst at NatWest Markets. “The tightening cycle is officially now a marathon, not a sprint.”

Futures were now split on whether the Fed would move by 50 bps or 75 bps in December, and nudged up the top for rates to 5.0-5.25% likely by May. They also imply little chance of a rate cut until December 2023.

“Powell’s comments reinforced our expectation that the December dot plot will show a higher median projection of the peak funds rate and that the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] will ultimately hike past February next year,” wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs.

“We see the risks to our peak funds-rate forecast of 4.75-5% as tilted to the upside.”

All this was not what the equity markets wanted to hear and Wall Street fell sharply after Powell’s comments. Early Thursday, S&P 500 futures had edged up 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures followed the overnight move and fell 0.8%, while FTSE futures lost 0.6%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.5%, with South Korea down 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures were trading about 300 points below Wednesday’s cash close.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.7% after a survey of the service sector showed activity contracted due to Covid-19 restrictions with the Caixin PMI dropping to 48.4.

BOE takes the state

Two-year treasury yields popped up to 4.63% as the curve bear flattened, with the spread to 10-year notes near its most inverted since the turn of the century.

Attention now moves to the US ISM survey of services later on Thursday and Friday’s payrolls report, where any upside surprise will likely reinforce the Fed’s hawkish outlook.

The tightening cycle is officially now a marathon, not a sprint.
Brian Daingerfield, analyst at NatWest Markets

Also taking centre stage will be the Bank of England (BOE). The market is fully priced for a rate hike of 75 bps to its highest since late 2008 at 3.0%.

“There will be interest in the BOE’s new CPI and GDP forecasts, with the latter likely to show a deeper and more protracted recession in 2023 and 2024,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

A gloomy outlook could put more pressure on the pound, which was pinned at $1.1415 after retreating from a top of $1.1564 overnight.

The US dollar was broadly bid after Powell’s hawkish take, before running into profit-taking in Asia. The dollar index stood at 111.840 after an overnight bounce from a 110.400 low.

The euro was a fraction firmer at $0.9810, having toppled from a high of $0.9976 overnight. The dollar gave back some of its gains on the yen to stand at 147.24, but that was still up on Wednesday’s trough of 145.68.

The bounce in the dollar and yields was a drag for gold, which was stuck at $1,637 an ounce after being as high as $1,669 at one stage overnight.

Oil prices also disliked the dollar rally with Brent down 46c at $95.70 a barrel, while US crude fell 64c to $89.36.

In good news for bread lovers: Wheat futures plummeted overnight after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine.

Reuters

Asian stocks, dollar dip as investors brace for Fed policy decision

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% lower in early trade, while the Nikkei lost 0.1%
Markets
1 day ago

Asian stocks rise ahead of Fed rate decision

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
Markets
2 days ago

Hopes of dovish Fed boost Asian stocks as grain leaps

Gains in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea push MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up, but Chinese stocks fall
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces challenge as Tencent drops, market ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears
Markets
3.
Gold steady as Fed dashes hopes of policy pivot
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — November 2 2022

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Upbeat equities boost ETF market in October

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.