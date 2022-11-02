×

Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Upbeat equities boost ETF market in October

Business Day TV speaks to head of product at CoreShares, Chris Rule

02 November 2022 - 22:03
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Risk assets ended off October on a positive note, with the Dow Jones posting its biggest monthly gains since 1976 and the JSE all share recording a 6% rise, outperforming its emerging market peers. Business Day TV caught up with the head of product at CoreShares, Chris Rule, for more details on how the positive sentiment is filtering through to the ETF market.

