×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

02 November 2022 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
2.
JSE set for uptick as world markets wait for Fed ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Rand strengthens ahead of the Fed’s rate ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears
Markets
5.
Market data — November 1 2022
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.