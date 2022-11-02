×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil rises on drop in US crude inventories, weaker dollar

Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel

02 November 2022 - 08:23 Reuters
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest-rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a barrel at 4.41am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker US dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax Covid-19 rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.

In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude oil stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended October 28, according to market sources.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.

At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.

“Apart from the larger-than-expected draw in the US inventory data, the optimism from unconfirmed news of China’s zero-Covid exit also supported oil’s upside momentum,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

The greenback slipped from a near one-week peak vs major peers, with traders on tenterhooks before the looming Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

“A softened US dollar in today’s Asian session ahead of the Fed’s crucial rate decision tomorrow” also buoyed prices, Teng added.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for risk.

China’s zero-Covid policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

The potential disruption from the EU embargo on Russian oil that is set to start on December 5 may also be pushing prices higher. The ban, a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

“Still, with the EU embargo in the market headlights now, implying the oil complex may lose anywhere between 1-3 million barrels per day, oil could power higher when the embargo kicks in and/or any nod from China that an earlier-than-expected China reopening is on the cards,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

Reuters

Oil surges as weaker dollar offsets China Covid fears

Opec+ output cuts and record US crude exports are also providing fundamental support, CMC Markets analyst says
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil prices up as dollar weakens

Weaker dollar offsets concerns of slower demand in China
Markets
1 day ago

Oil slips after disappointing Chinese PMI data

Traders worry about how China’s weaker-than-expected factory activity data and the country’s Covid-zero policy will affect demand
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Rand strengthens ahead of the Fed’s rate ...
Markets
3.
JSE set for uptick as world markets wait for Fed ...
Markets
4.
Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices
Markets
5.
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks, dollar dip as investors brace for Fed policy decision

Markets

Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.