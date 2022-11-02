Oil rises on drop in US crude inventories, weaker dollar

Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the North’s launches an ‘effective act of territorial encroachment’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
SPONSORED | Prestige platforms have rewarded the cellar for excellence in winemaking and against this backdrop, the Paarl winery has doubled down on sustainability measures and invested in precise ...
Singapore — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest-rate hikes dampening global growth.
Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a barrel at 4.41am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker US dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax Covid-19 rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.
In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude oil stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended October 28, according to market sources.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.
At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.
“Apart from the larger-than-expected draw in the US inventory data, the optimism from unconfirmed news of China’s zero-Covid exit also supported oil’s upside momentum,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The greenback slipped from a near one-week peak vs major peers, with traders on tenterhooks before the looming Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.
“A softened US dollar in today’s Asian session ahead of the Fed’s crucial rate decision tomorrow” also buoyed prices, Teng added.
A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for risk.
China’s zero-Covid policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
The potential disruption from the EU embargo on Russian oil that is set to start on December 5 may also be pushing prices higher. The ban, a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.
“Still, with the EU embargo in the market headlights now, implying the oil complex may lose anywhere between 1-3 million barrels per day, oil could power higher when the embargo kicks in and/or any nod from China that an earlier-than-expected China reopening is on the cards,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on drop in US crude inventories, weaker dollar
Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
Singapore — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest-rate hikes dampening global growth.
Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a barrel at 4.41am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker US dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax Covid-19 rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.
In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude oil stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended October 28, according to market sources.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.
At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6 million barrels compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4 million barrels.
“Apart from the larger-than-expected draw in the US inventory data, the optimism from unconfirmed news of China’s zero-Covid exit also supported oil’s upside momentum,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The greenback slipped from a near one-week peak vs major peers, with traders on tenterhooks before the looming Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.
“A softened US dollar in today’s Asian session ahead of the Fed’s crucial rate decision tomorrow” also buoyed prices, Teng added.
A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and usually reflects greater investor appetite for risk.
China’s zero-Covid policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
The potential disruption from the EU embargo on Russian oil that is set to start on December 5 may also be pushing prices higher. The ban, a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.
“Still, with the EU embargo in the market headlights now, implying the oil complex may lose anywhere between 1-3 million barrels per day, oil could power higher when the embargo kicks in and/or any nod from China that an earlier-than-expected China reopening is on the cards,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.
Reuters
Oil surges as weaker dollar offsets China Covid fears
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Oil slips after disappointing Chinese PMI data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks, dollar dip as investors brace for Fed policy decision
Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.