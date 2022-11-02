Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
New study shows adult working population does not have sufficient cover for sudden, life-changing events such as death or disability
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business rescue practitioners vow to make outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
The JSE reversed course on Wednesday afternoon to close weaker, in line with US and European markets, as investors turned cautious before the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to announce the latest decision of the Federal Open Market Committee, with a hike of 75 basis points widely expected. However, the most pressing question for investors is the central bank’s next move to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years while minimising recession risks that are already weighing on markets. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears
US central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points, but investors looking for clues on its next move
