×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil surges as weaker dollar offsets China Covid fears

Opec+ output cuts and record US crude exports are also providing fundamental support, CMC Markets analyst says

01 November 2022 - 14:06 Rowena Edwards
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, as a weaker dollar offset widening Covid-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears of slowing fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.38, or 1.49%, to $94.19 a barrel at 9.51am GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.

West Texas Intermediate rose $1.15, or 1.33%, to $87.68 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the previous session.

The gains came as the dollar sank from a one-week high against a basket of major peers on Tuesday, with traders weighing the odds of a less aggressive Federal Reserve at Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, boosting demand for the commodity.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks both ended October higher, posting their first monthly gains since May, after the Opec and allies including Russia — collectively known as Opec+, said they would cut output by 2-million barrels a day.

“Opec+’s output cuts and the US’s record oil export data also support oil prices fundamentally,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Dwindling supply, the possible halt of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) release, and reinvigorated demand could also send oil above $100/bbl again, said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Opec raised its forecasts for global demand in the medium and longer term on Monday, saying that $12.1-trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the transition to renewable energy sources.

These bullish factors have offset demand concerns raised by Covid-19 curbs in China, the world’s top importer of crude, which lowered factory activity there in October and cut into its imports from Japan and South Korea.

In a further cap to price gains, US output climbed to nearly 12-million bbl/day in August, the highest since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US crude oil stocks are likely to rise in the week to October 28, based on a preliminary Reuters survey. The American Petroleum Institute is due to publish its data at 20.30pm GMT on Tuesday, and a report from the Energy Information Administration is scheduled for 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Reuters

Oil prices up as dollar weakens

Weaker dollar offsets concerns of slower demand in China
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil slips after disappointing Chinese PMI data

Traders worry about how China’s weaker-than-expected factory activity data and the country’s Covid-zero policy will affect demand
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE set for another good day as Tencent rallies ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors ...
Markets
3.
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
Markets
4.
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Markets
5.
Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.