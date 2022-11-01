×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — November 1 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

01 November 2022 - 22:19
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE set for another good day as Tencent rallies ...
Markets
2.
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.