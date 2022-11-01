MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
It remains to be seen whether SA is headed for a technical recession, but we are living through a bear market
Africa’s biggest lender by assets looks to expand its presence in the key markets of Nigeria and Kenya
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The partnership will be implemented through MTN’s insure-tech platform aYo Holdings, in which each of the companies will hold a 50% stake
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Barrage of strikes on several southern Ukrainian cities
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Asian markets went against the grain on Tuesday morning with the markets in Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China all green despite the three major indices in the US — the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones — all ending lower overnight.
The Hang Seng gained 2.36%, the Shanghai composite 0.86% and the Nikkei in Japan was flat, but ticked up slightly. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.41%), the Shanghai composite close to one-fifth (19.66%) and the Nikkei 5.76%...
JSE set for another good day as Tencent rallies again
