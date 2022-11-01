×

Markets

JSE set for another good day as Tencent rallies again

01 November 2022 - 07:46 NIco Gous

Asian markets went against the grain on Tuesday morning with the markets in Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China all green despite the three major indices in the US — the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones — all ending lower overnight.

The Hang Seng gained 2.36%, the Shanghai composite 0.86% and the Nikkei in Japan was flat, but ticked up slightly. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.41%), the Shanghai composite close to one-fifth (19.66%) and the Nikkei 5.76%...

