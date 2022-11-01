Asian stocks rise ahead of Fed rate decision

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
It remains to be seen whether SA is headed for a technical recession, but we are living through a bear market
Africa’s biggest lender by assets looks to expand its presence in the key markets of Nigeria and Kenya
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The partnership will be implemented through MTN’s insure-tech platform aYo Holdings, in which each of the companies will hold a 50% stake
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Barrage of strikes on several southern Ukrainian cities
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Hong Kong — Asian shares advanced while bond yields eased slightly on Tuesday after mild losses on Wall Street as investors turned their focus to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.
The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest-rate hikes in the future.
Apart from the Fed’s rate decision, the market will also focus on US jobs data on Friday and Chinese economic activity data this week.
“It was a mixed start for risk assets as a big week of central bank decisions gets under way,” said ANZ analysts in a note.
European markets were set for a higher open with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.66%, German DAX futures adding 0.67% and FTSE futures rising 0.5% — while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, advanced 0.41%.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7%, largely thanks to the rebound of Hong Kong and mainland China stocks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 4.3% in afternoon trade while the Hang Seng Tech index jumped 6.4%.
It was a mixed start for risk assets as a big week of central bank decisions gets under way.
China shares also jumped with blue-chip CSI300 index up 2.3% after hitting a three-and-a-half year low on Monday.
“The market rally in both mainland China and Hong Kong today was partly driven by some investors’ bet that Beijing would have to revise its strict zero-Covid policy in the near future,” said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.
“Also, several tech stocks have been trading at historical lows in Hong Kong in recent weeks. Investors thought it’s a good window to buy into them.”
Australian shares were up 1.65% in afternoon trade, with the mining index leading the gains.
The country’s central bank on Tuesday stuck with a slower pace of interest-rate rises for a second month while revising up its inflation outlook, reiterating that further tightening was likely.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.22% on strong outlook of some companies amid a mixed earnings season.
US stocks lose ground
On Monday, US stocks lost ground with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, the S&P 500 lost 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03%.
Hopes the Fed may pull back from its aggressive interest-rate hike policy lifted US equities last month with the Dow jumping 13.95%, the S&P climbing 7.99% and the Nasdaq advancing 3.9%.
US treasury yields eased slightly across the curve with the two-year yield — which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates — touching 4.4555% compared with a US close of 4.501% on Monday. The yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes stood at 4.0274% compared with its US close of 4.077%.
In currencies, the dollar was firm against the struggling Japanese yen to 148.34 yen and rose to $0.991 per euro on Tuesday.
Japan’s finance ministry on Monday said it spent a record $42.8bn on currency intervention last month to prop up the yen.
China’s yuan hit a near 15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.
The onshore yuan in afternoon trade reversed losses and bounced to a high of 7.26 per dollar.
In the energy market, oil prices recovered some losses from the morning session with US crude up 0.8% to $87.22 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $93.67 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold traded at $1,638.82/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks rise ahead of Fed rate decision
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
Hong Kong — Asian shares advanced while bond yields eased slightly on Tuesday after mild losses on Wall Street as investors turned their focus to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.
The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest-rate hikes in the future.
Apart from the Fed’s rate decision, the market will also focus on US jobs data on Friday and Chinese economic activity data this week.
“It was a mixed start for risk assets as a big week of central bank decisions gets under way,” said ANZ analysts in a note.
European markets were set for a higher open with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.66%, German DAX futures adding 0.67% and FTSE futures rising 0.5% — while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, advanced 0.41%.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7%, largely thanks to the rebound of Hong Kong and mainland China stocks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 4.3% in afternoon trade while the Hang Seng Tech index jumped 6.4%.
China shares also jumped with blue-chip CSI300 index up 2.3% after hitting a three-and-a-half year low on Monday.
“The market rally in both mainland China and Hong Kong today was partly driven by some investors’ bet that Beijing would have to revise its strict zero-Covid policy in the near future,” said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.
“Also, several tech stocks have been trading at historical lows in Hong Kong in recent weeks. Investors thought it’s a good window to buy into them.”
Australian shares were up 1.65% in afternoon trade, with the mining index leading the gains.
The country’s central bank on Tuesday stuck with a slower pace of interest-rate rises for a second month while revising up its inflation outlook, reiterating that further tightening was likely.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.22% on strong outlook of some companies amid a mixed earnings season.
US stocks lose ground
On Monday, US stocks lost ground with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, the S&P 500 lost 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03%.
Hopes the Fed may pull back from its aggressive interest-rate hike policy lifted US equities last month with the Dow jumping 13.95%, the S&P climbing 7.99% and the Nasdaq advancing 3.9%.
US treasury yields eased slightly across the curve with the two-year yield — which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates — touching 4.4555% compared with a US close of 4.501% on Monday. The yield on benchmark 10-year treasury notes stood at 4.0274% compared with its US close of 4.077%.
In currencies, the dollar was firm against the struggling Japanese yen to 148.34 yen and rose to $0.991 per euro on Tuesday.
Japan’s finance ministry on Monday said it spent a record $42.8bn on currency intervention last month to prop up the yen.
China’s yuan hit a near 15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.
The onshore yuan in afternoon trade reversed losses and bounced to a high of 7.26 per dollar.
In the energy market, oil prices recovered some losses from the morning session with US crude up 0.8% to $87.22 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $93.67 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold traded at $1,638.82/oz.
Reuters
Hopes of dovish Fed boost Asian stocks as grain leaps
Asian shares slide as yen loses ground
Asian shares rise on hope of slowing rate hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat
Market data — October 31 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.