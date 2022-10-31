×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil slips after disappointing Chinese PMI data

Traders worry about how China’s weaker-than-expected factory activity data and the country’s Covid-zero policy will affect demand

31 October 2022 - 12:49 Noah Browning
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

London — Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday after weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on the concern that the country’s widening Covid-19 curbs will curtail demand.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.17, or 1.2%, to $94.60 a barrel by 9am GMT, extending Friday’s 1.2% decline.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.25, or 1.4%, at $86.65 after losing 1.3% on Friday.

Both benchmarks, however, are on track for their first monthly gains since May.

Factory activity in China, the world’s largest crude importer, fell unexpectedly in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed down by softening global demand and strict Covid-19 restrictions that hit production.

“The purchasing managers index (PMI) data contracting adds to the post-China congress party blues for oil markets. It is not difficult to draw a straight line from weaker PMIs to China’s Covid-zero policy,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

“So long as Covid-zero remains entrenched, it will continue to thwart oil bulls.”

Chinese cities are stepping up zero-Covid curbs as outbreaks widen, dampening the hope of a rebound in demand.

Strict Covid-19 curbs in China have hit economic and business activity, curtailing oil demand. China’s crude oil imports for the first three quarters of the year fell 4.3% year on year for the first annual decline for the period since at least 2014.

Meanwhile, the eurozone is likely to be entering recession, with its October business activity contracting at the fastest in nearly two years, an S&P Global survey said, as rising costs of living keeps consumers cautious and hurts demand.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are also standing behind plans to keep raising interest rates, even if it pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment.

In an outlook to be released on Monday, oil cartel Opec is expected to stick to a view of oil demand rising for another decade despite increasing use of renewable energy and electric cars, two Opec sources said. 

Reuters

Hopes of dovish Fed boost Asian stocks as grain leaps

Gains in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea push MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up, but Chinese stocks fall
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil drops on concerns over China’s Covid curbs despite fall in US output

Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move

The bullion could see renewed traction on bigger concerns on growth risks or a greater emphasis on a data-dependent stance, analyst says
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
Markets
2.
Oil drops on concerns over China’s Covid curbs ...
Markets
3.
Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips after disappointing Chinese PMI data
Markets
5.
JSE muted ahead of Fed’s FOMC meeting
Markets

Related Articles

JSE muted ahead of Fed’s FOMC meeting

Markets

JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker amid poor US tech company earnings

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.