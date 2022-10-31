MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors eye Fed policy meeting

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s
Port operator has been looking to the private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key economic sectors like mining and agriculture
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Facilities for the bombers to be set up at remote Tindal base south of Darwin, says source
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
The rand weakened the most in a week on Monday, while the JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers with investors eyeing the US Federal Reserve policy meeting as the main event of the week.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Tuesday and Wednesday and an interest rate hike of 75-basis-point is widely expected. Investors will be watching for any clues from the FOMC statement and central bank chair Jerome Powell’s press conference that the Fed could pause its hikes in the near future or curb the size...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors eye Fed policy meeting
In addition to the FOMC, investors will be watching the interest rate decision announcement from the Bank of England and US October nonfarm payrolls
The rand weakened the most in a week on Monday, while the JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers with investors eyeing the US Federal Reserve policy meeting as the main event of the week.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Tuesday and Wednesday and an interest rate hike of 75-basis-point is widely expected. Investors will be watching for any clues from the FOMC statement and central bank chair Jerome Powell’s press conference that the Fed could pause its hikes in the near future or curb the size...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.