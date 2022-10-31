×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors eye Fed policy meeting

In addition to the FOMC, investors will be watching the interest rate decision announcement from the Bank of England and US October nonfarm payrolls

31 October 2022 - 19:01 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened the most in a week on Monday, while the JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers with investors eyeing the US Federal Reserve policy meeting as the main event of the week.

The federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting is set for Tuesday and Wednesday and an interest rate hike of 75-basis-point is widely expected. Investors will be watching for any clues from the FOMC statement and central bank chair Jerome Powell’s press conference that the Fed could pause its hikes in the near future or curb the size...

