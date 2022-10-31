×

Markets

JSE muted ahead of Fed’s FOMC meeting

The Fed will deliver its sixth interest-rate hike of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting another 75 basis-point hike

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 11:37 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed at the start of a pivotal week for markets, which will include interest-rate decisions by central banks including the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed will deliver its sixth interest rate increase of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting another 75 basis-point hike. Investors will closely watch for any comments and the address by chair Jerome Powell to gauge what the Fed might do next. ..

BL Premium

