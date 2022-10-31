Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
After a declaration, crypto assets are considered to be financial products and will be regulated
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
CS Venkatakrishnan says the global investment banking operation is critical to lender’s success
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Negotiations for a $3bn bailout from the IMF ‘are going well’
Man United manager lays on the praise for his ‘magnificent’ goalkeeper
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed at the start of a pivotal week for markets, which will include interest-rate decisions by central banks including the US Federal Reserve.
The Fed will deliver its sixth interest rate increase of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting another 75 basis-point hike. Investors will closely watch for any comments and the address by chair Jerome Powell to gauge what the Fed might do next. ..
JSE muted ahead of Fed’s FOMC meeting
The Fed will deliver its sixth interest-rate hike of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting another 75 basis-point hike
