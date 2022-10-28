×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices fall as China widens Covid-19 curbs

However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data

28 October 2022 - 13:52 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices fell on Friday after top crude importer China widened its Covid-19 curbs, though benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive economic data.

Brent crude futures dropped 50c , or 0.5%, to $96.46 a barrel by 1047 GMT, having climbed by 1.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 78c, or 0.9%, at $88.30.

Both benchmarks, however, were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of about 3% and WTI about 4%.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities ramped up Covid-19 curbs on Thursday, sealing up buildings and locking down districts in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China registered 1,506 new Covid-19 infections on October 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The IMF expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2% this year, a downgrade of 1.2 points from its April projection, after an 8.1% rise in 2021.

“It’s hard to make a case for a rebound in China’s crude purchases given the backdrop of uncertainty over its zero-Covid policy,” said PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock.

Limiting losses, however, was a strong rebound in US GDP in the third quarter, highlighting the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

US GDP increased at a higher than expected 2.6% annualised rate, Thursday’s data showed, after a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter.

The German economy also grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe’s largest economy kept recession at bay for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply.

Supply concerns ahead of a looming European ban on Russian crude imports also supported prices.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as US output data surprises
Markets
3.
JSE slips as investors digest US economic data ...
Markets
4.
Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar
Markets
5.
China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.