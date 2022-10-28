Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment by investors for their numbers on Thursday
Brazilian voters are returning to the polls for the runoff in one of most consequential elections there in years — and one that could have a vast impact on the rest of the world
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Barry Callebaut says the new chocolate contains more cocoa and fewer ingredients and should hit stores in 12 to 18 months’ time.
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors contended with mixed US economic data and disappointing corporate results from tech giants.
US GDP expanded by an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter, higher than the market consensus estimate of 2.3%, ending two straight quarters of declining output...
JSE slips as investors digest US economic data and poor earnings
US GDP expanded an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter
