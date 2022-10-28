JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment by investors for their numbers on Thursday
Brazilian voters are returning to the polls for the runoff in one of most consequential elections there in years — and one that could have a vast impact on the rest of the world
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Barry Callebaut says the new chocolate contains more cocoa and fewer ingredients and should hit stores in 12 to 18 months’ time.
There were red screens across the board from Asia on Friday with the JSE in for a tough day as Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, dropped again.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 2.32%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.83% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.52%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.25%), the Shanghai composite close to one-fifth (18.56%) and the Nikkei 7.14%.
Tencent retreated 4.88% and has more than halved (55.31%) in 2022.
The Hang Seng tracked US markets overnight while fears persist that mainland China is willing to keep on sacrificing economic growth as it zero-Covid policy remains in place and President Xi Jinping tightens his grip on power after he was elected for a historic third term.
The IMF has cut Asia’s GDP growth forecasts to 4% in 2022 and 4.3% in 2023, citing the war in Ukraine, higher interest rates worldwide and China’s slowdown.
The markets in Japan were partly weighed down by what happened on Wall Street on Thursday and new inflation data which showed that it rose sharply in October. CPI rose 3.5% year on year versus 2.8% in September. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday also kept its interest rate unchanged on Friday.
“The core inflation rate excluding fresh food also hit 3.4%, the highest level since 1989,” the Asia-Pacific head of research Robert Carnell and senior economist Min Joo Kang at the ING Group said in a note. “The BoJ takes a different view than the ECB. If inflation is not driven by demand-side factors, they will not change the easy policy stance and it seems like they believe this will maintain their credibility.”
In local market news, the JSE closed little changed on Thursday after data showed the US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter and the European Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.
The JSE all share was little changed at 67,123 points, but the top 40 eased 0.16%. Retailers were up 3.47%, SA listed property 2.41%, food producers 1.98% and precious metals 0.42%. Industrial metals and resources eased 1.79% and 0.62%, respectively.
US GDP expanded by an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter, higher than the market consensus estimate of 2.3%, ending two straight quarters of declining output and easing concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.
“The USD Q3 GDP beat expectations, but details underwhelm with the data release not eliciting a material market reaction,” National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note. “Most of the growth in GDP was due to a huge swing in net foreign trade, contributing 2.8%, while domestic final demand rose only 0.5%. That compares with an average of almost 2.6% over the five years before the pandemic.”
The Dow Jones ended 0.61% higher on Thursday, while the S&P 500 closed 0.61% lower and the Nasdaq declined by 1.63%. The Nasdaq has lost 31.83% so far this year, the S&P 500 more than one-fifth (20.62%) and the Dow Jones 12.44%.
The rand strengthened against the dollar, trading at R17.92. The rand has depreciated by 10.80% against the greenback so far this year.
In commodities, the price of gold was up 0.10% and platinum 0.45%, while Brent crude was down 0.51%. Gold traded at $1,664.03/oz, platinum at $961.80 and Brent crude at $94.18 a barrel.
In corporate news, Impala Platinum (Implats) will release its production report for its first quarter on Friday. In terms of property, Grit Real Estate and Industrials Reit will also publish results.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls
Tencent retreated 4.88% on Friday and has more than halved so far this year
There were red screens across the board from Asia on Friday with the JSE in for a tough day as Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, dropped again.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 2.32%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.83% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.52%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.25%), the Shanghai composite close to one-fifth (18.56%) and the Nikkei 7.14%.
Tencent retreated 4.88% and has more than halved (55.31%) in 2022.
The Hang Seng tracked US markets overnight while fears persist that mainland China is willing to keep on sacrificing economic growth as it zero-Covid policy remains in place and President Xi Jinping tightens his grip on power after he was elected for a historic third term.
The IMF has cut Asia’s GDP growth forecasts to 4% in 2022 and 4.3% in 2023, citing the war in Ukraine, higher interest rates worldwide and China’s slowdown.
The markets in Japan were partly weighed down by what happened on Wall Street on Thursday and new inflation data which showed that it rose sharply in October. CPI rose 3.5% year on year versus 2.8% in September. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday also kept its interest rate unchanged on Friday.
“The core inflation rate excluding fresh food also hit 3.4%, the highest level since 1989,” the Asia-Pacific head of research Robert Carnell and senior economist Min Joo Kang at the ING Group said in a note. “The BoJ takes a different view than the ECB. If inflation is not driven by demand-side factors, they will not change the easy policy stance and it seems like they believe this will maintain their credibility.”
In local market news, the JSE closed little changed on Thursday after data showed the US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter and the European Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.
The JSE all share was little changed at 67,123 points, but the top 40 eased 0.16%. Retailers were up 3.47%, SA listed property 2.41%, food producers 1.98% and precious metals 0.42%. Industrial metals and resources eased 1.79% and 0.62%, respectively.
US GDP expanded by an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter, higher than the market consensus estimate of 2.3%, ending two straight quarters of declining output and easing concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.
“The USD Q3 GDP beat expectations, but details underwhelm with the data release not eliciting a material market reaction,” National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note. “Most of the growth in GDP was due to a huge swing in net foreign trade, contributing 2.8%, while domestic final demand rose only 0.5%. That compares with an average of almost 2.6% over the five years before the pandemic.”
The Dow Jones ended 0.61% higher on Thursday, while the S&P 500 closed 0.61% lower and the Nasdaq declined by 1.63%. The Nasdaq has lost 31.83% so far this year, the S&P 500 more than one-fifth (20.62%) and the Dow Jones 12.44%.
The rand strengthened against the dollar, trading at R17.92. The rand has depreciated by 10.80% against the greenback so far this year.
In commodities, the price of gold was up 0.10% and platinum 0.45%, while Brent crude was down 0.51%. Gold traded at $1,664.03/oz, platinum at $961.80 and Brent crude at $94.18 a barrel.
In corporate news, Impala Platinum (Implats) will release its production report for its first quarter on Friday. In terms of property, Grit Real Estate and Industrials Reit will also publish results.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Market data — October 27 2022
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as US output data surprises
Global stocks sink from five-week high
Oil stable on Chinese demand worries, record US exports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold stable on expectations of less hawkish Fed
Asian shares rise on hope of slowing rate hikes
Oil rises on record US crude exports, weaker dollar
Bonds welcome radically better debt projections
Market data — October 26 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.