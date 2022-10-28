×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices

Oil drops but on track for weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s cut-off of Russian imports

28 October 2022 - 07:52 Jeslyn Lerh and Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's top crude oil importer, widened its Covid-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports. 

Brent crude futures eased 78c, or 0.8%, to $96.18 a barrel at 3.50am GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1, or 1.1%, at $88.08 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2% and WTI more than 3%.

Friday’s declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on Covid-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new Covid-19 infections on October 27, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The IMF expects China’s growth to slow to 3.2% this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1% rise in 2021.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting towards recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US GDP in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world’s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective — despite the high interest rates — that’s a direct driver into your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe’s hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by Opec and allies.

“The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on December 5,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note. 

Reuters

JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls

Tencent retreated 4.88% on Friday and has more than halved so far this year
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian shares slide as yen loses ground

Bank of Japan holds on to its dovish policy and maintains ultra-low interest rates
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar

Spot gold gains 0.1% as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision
Markets
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as US output data surprises
Markets
3.
Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar
Markets
4.
China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices
Markets
5.
Asian shares slide as yen loses ground
Markets

Related Articles

Global oil flows as Saudi Aramco says realignment is happening

World

Oil rises on record US crude exports, weaker dollar

Markets

Oil falls on rising US stockpiles, but is cushioned by supply concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.