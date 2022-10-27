Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — October 27 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.