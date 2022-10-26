Rand and JSE firm ahead of medium-term budget speech

Signs that US federal Reserve may start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted global sentiment
Share rout of Prosus and Naspers came on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Washington and its allies have urged the East Asian hermit nation to ‘refrain from further provocations’
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
The electric essence of the GLE joins other battery-powered SUVs from the brand
The rand strengthened below R18 to the dollar on Tuesday, while the JSE was firmer along with its global peers as strong corporate earnings in the US supported sentiment.
Locally, investors are waiting for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon. Economists expect the government to stick to a conservative fiscal policy as economic growth is expected to remain weak in the coming years and global financing conditions are tightening...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand and JSE firm ahead of medium-term budget speech
Analysts are hoping to see some clarity on the way forward for Eskom’s financial stability
The rand strengthened below R18 to the dollar on Tuesday, while the JSE was firmer along with its global peers as strong corporate earnings in the US supported sentiment.
Locally, investors are waiting for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon. Economists expect the government to stick to a conservative fiscal policy as economic growth is expected to remain weak in the coming years and global financing conditions are tightening...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.