Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Leadership of SOEs should be held accountable for public funds
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Pressure on consumers will affect TFG, Mr Price, Woolworths and Truworths, financial services company says
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Slotting in between the standard Carrera and sportier Carrera S, the Carrera T offers a slightly more purist driving experience thanks to a reduction in kerb weight.
Market data — October 26 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
