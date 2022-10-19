Market data — October 19 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Reserve Bank’s move signals some resolve by regulators and law enforcers to hold the former CEO and his colleagues to account
Reserve Bank seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Here’s what it means and what happens next
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Federal prosecutors say the electronic components purchased by Russian nationals included semiconductors, radars and satellites
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Shortfall in cybersecurity jobs focuses attention on abilities of people who think and work differently
