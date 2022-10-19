The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September
There is no doubt many more people in the UK would have survived Covid-19 if Hunt had won the 2019 leadership race rather than Boris Johnson
The energy minister says the continent’s prosperity depends on solving energy poverty
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Record-low consumer confidence could mean combined spending is likely to be less than if the two December-held events were months apart
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Acting like an inverter, the electric vehicle will feed energy back into the owner’s house
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed, as investors digested US corporate earnings and the impact of higher interest rates. Investors are also watching inflation data from the UK and SA.
Locally, focus will turn on the inflation numbers. The consensus is that SA’s consumer price index (CPI) will come in 7.5% year-on-year...
JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation data for guidance
