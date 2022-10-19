×

Markets

JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation data for guidance

The country’s CPI is expected at 7.5% year-on-year, while UK inflation came in at 10.1% year-on-year for September

19 October 2022 - 10:27 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed, as investors digested US corporate earnings and the impact of higher interest rates. Investors are also watching inflation data from the UK and SA.

Locally, focus will turn on the inflation numbers. The consensus is that SA’s consumer price index (CPI) will come in 7.5% year-on-year...

