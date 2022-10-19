Global equities slip amid signs central banks remain hawkish

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
World’s biggest food maker has passed on rising costs to shoppers willing to pay for its popular brands, but time may be running out
Group gets no orders for its Aspenovax, despite many calls over past year for Africa to develop a vaccine capacity
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Mali says France has violated its airspace and delivered arms to Islamist militants that have been waging an offensive in northern Mali for a decade
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
London — World stocks were a touch softer on Wednesday with sentiment caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep major central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode.
Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3%. In London, banks such as Lloyds and NatWest tumbled on a report that Britain’s new finance minister was planning to raid bank profits.
Data meanwhile showed soaring food prices pushed British inflation back to a 40-year high at 10.1%, piling pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates again. The Federal Reserve may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday.
Still, Wall Street shares were tipped to open higher with Netflix shares soaring 14% in after-hours trade on Tuesday after the streaming giant reversed customer losses that have hammered its stock in 2022 and projected more growth ahead.
Upbeat results this week from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson have eased worries about a weak earnings season hit by rising borrowing costs and high inflation.
The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 6% from almost two-year lows hit last week.
“What is reassuring is that in an environment which has been very difficult for equity markets over the past few weeks, is that you have [earnings] numbers that are turning out positive,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Prime Partners.
“Is it going to last? We need to focus on the guidance and also we are still living with this interest rate environment that is very volatile and that means it’s difficult to see the market pushing higher.”
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose about 0.4% but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early gains and fell more than 1%, driven by a drop in Chinese shares.
All this left MSCI’s World Stock Index about a quarter of a percent softer on the day.
Dollar still strong
The dollar held at a 32-year peak against the yen and rose from a two-week trough against a basket of major peers, underpinned by expectations of aggressive US Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Sterling fell about 0.5% to $1.1261 after the British inflation data stoked concern about the economic outlook.
The BoE said on Tuesday that it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from November 1, but would not sell any longer-duration gilts in 2022.
“The government’s fiscal U-turn may have partially eased the pressure on the Bank of England, yet this morning’s inflation data provides another stark reminder of the breadth of inflationary pressures in the economy,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Currency traders meanwhile remained on high alert for Japanese authorities to step into the market again, as the dollar strengthened towards ¥150. A cross of ¥145 a month ago spurred the first yen-buying intervention since 1998.
Elsewhere, Brent crude futures dipped 0.2% to $89.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 0.2% firmer at about $83 a barrel.
Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday on fears of higher US supply and the economic slowdown in China.
US President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve by year’s end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Treasury yields were broadly higher, with 10-year yields up seven basis points at 4.067%. Spot gold was slightly lower at $1,640.95/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global equities slip amid signs central banks remain hawkish
Shares are caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep central banks hiking mode
London — World stocks were a touch softer on Wednesday with sentiment caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep major central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode.
Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3%. In London, banks such as Lloyds and NatWest tumbled on a report that Britain’s new finance minister was planning to raid bank profits.
Data meanwhile showed soaring food prices pushed British inflation back to a 40-year high at 10.1%, piling pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates again. The Federal Reserve may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday.
Still, Wall Street shares were tipped to open higher with Netflix shares soaring 14% in after-hours trade on Tuesday after the streaming giant reversed customer losses that have hammered its stock in 2022 and projected more growth ahead.
Upbeat results this week from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson have eased worries about a weak earnings season hit by rising borrowing costs and high inflation.
The S&P 500 stock index is up more than 6% from almost two-year lows hit last week.
“What is reassuring is that in an environment which has been very difficult for equity markets over the past few weeks, is that you have [earnings] numbers that are turning out positive,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Prime Partners.
“Is it going to last? We need to focus on the guidance and also we are still living with this interest rate environment that is very volatile and that means it’s difficult to see the market pushing higher.”
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose about 0.4% but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early gains and fell more than 1%, driven by a drop in Chinese shares.
All this left MSCI’s World Stock Index about a quarter of a percent softer on the day.
Dollar still strong
The dollar held at a 32-year peak against the yen and rose from a two-week trough against a basket of major peers, underpinned by expectations of aggressive US Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Sterling fell about 0.5% to $1.1261 after the British inflation data stoked concern about the economic outlook.
The BoE said on Tuesday that it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from November 1, but would not sell any longer-duration gilts in 2022.
“The government’s fiscal U-turn may have partially eased the pressure on the Bank of England, yet this morning’s inflation data provides another stark reminder of the breadth of inflationary pressures in the economy,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Currency traders meanwhile remained on high alert for Japanese authorities to step into the market again, as the dollar strengthened towards ¥150. A cross of ¥145 a month ago spurred the first yen-buying intervention since 1998.
Elsewhere, Brent crude futures dipped 0.2% to $89.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 0.2% firmer at about $83 a barrel.
Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday on fears of higher US supply and the economic slowdown in China.
US President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve by year’s end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Treasury yields were broadly higher, with 10-year yields up seven basis points at 4.067%. Spot gold was slightly lower at $1,640.95/oz.
Reuters
JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation data for guidance
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as traders await local CPI data
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be running out of steam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian shares fall on China’s Party Congress, UK inflation
Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts
Gold slumps on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.