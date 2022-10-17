US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Monday as investors welcomed the new economic plan announced by the newly appointed UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, while the focus this week turns to US corporate earnings.
Hunt unveiled plans that will eliminate almost all of the tax cuts proposed under Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget. He replaced Kwarteng, who was sacked on Friday after just weeks in the job because his tax-cut-heavy economic plan sent UK bonds and the pound spiralling...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as UK’s new economic plan boosts investor sentiment
