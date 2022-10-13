Investors appear to be resigned to another aggressive rate hike by the Fed after higher-than-expected inflation in September
The JSE pared earlier losses in volatile trading on Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off the latest US inflation data, which came in higher than expected.
The all share fell more than 1% during the session in line with European markets after the US labor department published its inflation report for September, but reversed most of the losses — thanks mainly to banks, financials and industrial metals — to close 0.21% weaker at 64,392.43 points. The top 40 lost 0.37%...
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses despite hot US CPI
Investors appear to be resigned to another aggressive rate hike by the Fed after higher-than-expected inflation in September
