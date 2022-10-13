×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses despite hot US CPI

Investors appear to be resigned to another aggressive rate hike by the Fed after higher-than-expected inflation in September

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 20:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE pared earlier losses in volatile trading on Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off the latest US inflation data, which came in higher than expected.

The all share fell more than 1% during the session in line with European markets after the US labor department published its inflation report for September, but reversed most of the losses — thanks mainly to banks, financials and industrial metals — to close 0.21% weaker at 64,392.43 points. The top 40 lost 0.37%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.