JSE opens to markets bracing for latest US inflation data

The JSE is facing another day of lower markets as global markets wait to scrutinise the latest inflation data from the US for clues as to what the US Federal Reserve might do next to fight inflation with an interest-rate hike expected.
The Shanghai composite in mainland China ticked up slightly as it increased by 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell by 1.00% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.45%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (28.96%), the Shanghai composite close to a fifth (16.57%) and the Nikkei over a tenth (10.33%).
Markets in mainland China rose despite concerns about new Covid-19 cases and ramped-up testing in the country ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress starting on Sunday. China’s consumer price inflation data for September is coming out on Friday.
The Hang Seng is down for its sixth straight session as it tracked weaker US markets, while traders wait for US inflation data. The same sentiment is hanging over the Nikkei on Thursday morning.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell by 0.95% and has plunged by 44.65% so far this year.
US markets ended somewhat on the downside on Wednesday with the S&P 500 retreating by 0.33%, the Dow Jones 0.10% and the Nasdaq 0.09%. The Nasdaq has lost more than a third of its value so far this year (34.21%), the S&P 500 over a quarter (25.43%) and the Dow Jones more than a fifth (20.16%).
In local market news, the JSE changed little in a see-saw session on Wednesday after US producer inflation data came in higher than expected, prompting further reflection on the outlook for inflation.
The producer price index (PPI), which measures final-demand wholesale prices, rose 0.4% in September, exceeding the market consensus of 0.2%. The gauge is closely watched, because it provides an indication of future price increases.
The JSE all share eased less than 0.1% to 64,528.23 points.
The dollar is flat against the rand, trading at R18.30. The greenback has gained 14.75% against the rand so far this year.
Commodities were largely flat as Brent crude gained 0.09% and platinum 0.13%, while gold fell by 0.17%. Brent crude was trading at $92.54 a barrel, gold at $1,669.66/oz and platinum at $881.16.
In terms of corporate news, Karooooo will release its latest results on Thursday, while economists await the mining production and sales data for August being published at 11.30am.
Mining and manufacturing production will provide valuable insights into third-quarter GDP growth. The data will also provide details on the effect of electricity outages on business activity and output.
SA’s mining industry faced myriad challenges this year, including load-shedding, which was ramped up significantly, reaching stage 6 at times as a result of an unlawful strike. This weighed heavily on the energy-intensive sector, which saw production fall for a sixth consecutive month in July.
Mining slipped 8.4% year on year in July, from a downwardly revised 7.1% contraction the previous month. FNB economists said they expect mining output to rebound in the third quarter as labour-related disruptions have receded.
JSE opens to markets bracing for latest US inflation data
The data is expected to provide clues about what the Fed will do next to fight inflation
Market data — October 12 2022
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI
Oil prices recover though dollar weighs on sentiment
Ship steadies for European shares on Wednesday
