JSE lifts ahead of US inflation report release

The CPI data will be scrutinised for clues as to what the US Fed might do next to fight inflation

13 October 2022 - 11:20 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed ahead of highly anticipated US inflation data to be released later in the day.

The consumer inflation index (CPI) data will be scrutinised by market participants for clues as to what the US Federal Reserve might do next to fight inflation, and how far the world’s influential central banks will go on its aggressive monetary path...

