JSE lifts ahead of US inflation report release

The IEA says the Opec+ plan has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply for the rest of 2022 and 2023
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
The migration of online services means the grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency says
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
The couple paid an undisclosed amount to fly around the moon on Starship once the vehicle is complete
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed ahead of highly anticipated US inflation data to be released later in the day.
The consumer inflation index (CPI) data will be scrutinised by market participants for clues as to what the US Federal Reserve might do next to fight inflation, and how far the world’s influential central banks will go on its aggressive monetary path...
