×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Asian stocks, yields weak on recession fears

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slipped 0.54%, the Nikkei 0.53%, the Kospi 1.18% and the Hang Seng 1.02%

13 October 2022 - 07:44 Kevin Buckland
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Tokyo — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower and bond yields remained depressed on Thursday as investors weighed the risks of global recession amid hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and uncertainty about the Bank of England’s (BOE) commitment to stabilising markets.

The recession risks also fuelled concerns about demand for oil, and crude prices failed to bounce after the previous day’s 2% fall.

The dollar held its ground against major peers as traders awaited US consumer price data that could shed light on the pace of further Fed policy tightening.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.53%, while South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.18%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.02%, and mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.64%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.54%, languishing close to Wednesday’s two-and-a-half-year low.

Australia’s stock benchmark was an outlier, eking out a 0.1% gain, buoyed by big gains for Qantas after the airline said it expects to swing to profit for the first-half.

US e-mini stock futures also offered some slight hope, rising 0.1% after a 0.33% decline in the S&P 500 from overnight.

US long-term treasury yields languished near the lows of the past two days, little changed at 3.9227% in Tokyo trading.

Brace for aggressive rate rises

US rates turned lower overnight after minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting showed many officials “emphasised the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action”, though several committee members said it would be important to “calibrate” the pace of further rate hikes to reduce the risk of “significant adverse effects” on the economy.

Treasury yields turned lower after the minutes, reversing an earlier rise, with investors focusing on the dovish undertones in taking yields back from near two-decade highs.

But Fed governor Michelle Bowman struck a hawkish stance in a speech on Wednesday, saying that if high inflation does not start to wane, she will continue to support aggressive rate rises.

Markets lay 90% odds for another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike in November, vs 10% probability of a half-point bump.

The immediate focus for investors now is US consumer price data due later in the global day.

Wednesday’s minutes were “not the dovish pivot some market participants are looking for,” Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a client note.

“A pivot will depend on the inflation data.”

The Fed’s latest policy meeting showed many officials ‘emphasised the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action’.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major rivals, stuck near the middle of its range this week, trading little changed at 113.27.

The US currency remained close to a fresh 24-year high to the yen from overnight at 146.98, last changing hands at 146.85.

But the dollar was little changed vs sterling, which had rebounded strongly from a two-week trough of $1.0925 on Tuesday. It last traded at $1.1086.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields had swung from a fresh 14-year peak at 4.632% to close at 4.429% on Wednesday, little changed from the previous session.

The BOE insisted that its emergency bond-market support will expire on Friday as originally announced, countering media reports of continued aid if necessary.

BOE governor Andrew Bailey had riled markets on Tuesday by saying British pension funds and other investors hit hard by a slump in bond prices had until that deadline to fix their problems.

“Volatility in UK markets — gilts and sterling — remains exceptional”, but “the reality is [the BOE] will necessarily be there if market conditions demand,” Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), wrote in a report.

Meanwhile, crude-oil markets remained weak. US crude futures fell 7c to trade at $87.20 a barrel in early trade on Wednesday, while Brent crude futures eased 1c to trade at $92.44 a barrel.

Reuters

Asian shares fall to two-year low

Markets worry about renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and global recession fears
Markets
2 days ago

Bank of England in new emergency move to calm markets

Bank of England warns of ‘material risk’ to financial stability after pension firms hit by sell-off
World
1 day ago

Asian stocks reach two-year low, dollar bites yen and pound

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.87%, while the Nikkei share average fell 0.18%
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE opens to markets bracing for latest US ...
Markets
2.
Oil struggles on weak demand outlook
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI
Markets
4.
Gold steady as markets await US CPI data
Markets
5.
Market data — October 11 2022
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.