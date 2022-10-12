×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI

Higher than expected increase in US producer prices keeps investors on edge ahead of inflation data on Thursday

12 October 2022 - 19:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed little changed in a see-saw session on Wednesday after US producer inflation data came in higher than expected, prompting further reflection on the outlook for inflation.

The producer price index, which measures final-demand wholesale prices, rose 0.4% in September, exceeding the market consensus of 0.2%. The gauge is closely watched because it provides an indication of future price increases. ..

