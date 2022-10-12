MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI

Business Day TV speaks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Pravin Gordhan says turnaround plan seeks to ensure stability of the cash-strapped state defence entity
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
The JSE closed little changed in a see-saw session on Wednesday after US producer inflation data came in higher than expected, prompting further reflection on the outlook for inflation.
The producer price index, which measures final-demand wholesale prices, rose 0.4% in September, exceeding the market consensus of 0.2%. The gauge is closely watched because it provides an indication of future price increases. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI
Higher than expected increase in US producer prices keeps investors on edge ahead of inflation data on Thursday
The JSE closed little changed in a see-saw session on Wednesday after US producer inflation data came in higher than expected, prompting further reflection on the outlook for inflation.
The producer price index, which measures final-demand wholesale prices, rose 0.4% in September, exceeding the market consensus of 0.2%. The gauge is closely watched because it provides an indication of future price increases. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.