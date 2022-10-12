JSE faces uphill battle as global markets digest IMF outlook

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
The JSE is set for a tough start with red screens from Asia on Wednesday morning after Wall Street ended largely lower overnight and traders digest the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cutting its global growth forecast for 2023.
The IMF on Tuesday forecast global growth will slow to 2.7% in 2023, 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and expects 2023 to feel like a recession for millions of people and businesses.
Some of the reasons for this are inflation, higher interest rates and the energy crisis in Europe triggered by the war in Ukraine.
“The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in a foreword to the report. “As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand.”
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell by 2.00%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.23% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.17%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (29.13%), the Shanghai composite close to a fifth (18.97%) and the Nikkei almost a tenth (9.80%).
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell by 2.44% on Tuesday morning and has plunged by 45.26% so far in 2022.
The Asian markets tracked the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ending lower overnight as traders are concerned about the possibility of further interest rate hikes and a global recession.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in mainland China after many travelled during the Golden Week holiday while it remains to be seen what will happen at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, which starts on Sunday.
In US markets, the Nasdaq ended 1.10% lower on Tuesday, followed by the S&P 500 retreating by 0.65% and the Dow Jones up by 0.12%. The Nasdaq has lost more than a third of its value so far in 2022 (34.15%), the S&P 500 more than a quarter (25.18%) and the Dow Jones more than a fifth (20.08%).
In local market news, the JSE closed weaker on Tuesday while global markets were mixed as investors weighed the IMF’s gloomy outlook. The JSE all share lost 0.28% to 64,588.09 points while the top 40 shed 0.3%.
Traders will be on the lookout for the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting, which are due to be released on Wednesday and, more importantly, the US CPI report on Thursday, which will give an indication of the Fed’s next move at its Federal open market committee meeting (FOMC) in November.
The dollar is flat against the rand, trading at R18.17. The greenback has gained 13.88% against the rand so far in 2022.
On the commodities front, the price of Brent crude fell while gold and platinum rose. Brent crude dipped by 0.75% to $88.68 a barrel, gold is up 3.61% to $1,668.92/oz and platinum 0.59% strengthening to $890.81.
In terms of corporate news, German business park owner Sirius Real Estate, Cartrack owner Karooooo and agricultural investment fund Zeder will release their interim results.
Sirius Real Estate said earlier this week that demand is high for its conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK despite the fear in Europe that the war in Ukraine will lead to supply constraints, rising inflation and an uncertain economic environment.
Zeder said last week that its annual net asset value per share will be about 40% lower than a year ago after unbundling food producer and fuel retailer Kaap Agri.
In terms of economics, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) will release its business confidence index for September.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
