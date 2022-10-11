Asian shares fall to two-year low

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Hong Kong — Asian stock markets fell and the dollar rose on Tuesday with investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation in the Ukraine war, while treasury yields leapt as an unnerving collapse in British gilts ricocheted around global bond markets.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7% to a two-year low, led by a deepening slide for chipmakers and China tech stocks in the wake of US export curbs aimed at hurting Chinese technology development.
Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2%. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars hit 2½-year lows.
“Risk aversion has dominated,” said National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril, with renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and global recession fears worrying markets.
“Sentiment has also not been helped by a big core global bond sell-off led by UK gilts, notwithstanding a flurry of announcements designed to calm UK debt markets,” he said.
Treasury yields jumped when trading resumed after Monday’s US holiday, with 30-year yields up 11 basis points to an almost nine-year high of 3.956%.
Bonds globally have been sideswiped by the rout in gilts, amid fears pension funds were forced into fire sales and British promises of more tax details and extra emergency measures from the Bank of England have done little to stem the selling.
The backdrop, meanwhile, is of rising interest rates and nerves are fraying ahead of Thursday’s release of US inflation data which could set the stage for another big hike from the Federal Reserve in November.
“Inflation is stubborn, and the Fed needs to go beyond, above beyond what the market is expecting,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia-Pacific market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Futures pricing shows traders are positioned for about a 90% chance of a 75-basis point Fed hike next month and for the Fed funds rate to hit 4.5% by February and stay there most of 2023.
That outlook is giving dollar bulls another run and has the greenback drifting towards the milestone highs it scaled last month.
The Aussie made a 2½-year low of $0.6260 in the Asia session and the kiwi a low of $0.5541.
The euro fell 0.2% to $0.9685 and was drifting back towards September’s 20-year low of $0.9528. Sterling was under pressure and down 0.2% at $1.1025.
The Japanese yen, at 145.75 per dollar, was within a few pips of the level that prompted official support a couple of weeks ago.
Brent crude fell marginally to $95.91 a barrel. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,663 an ounce.
Reuters
Asian shares fall to two-year low
Reuters
