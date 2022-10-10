×

Markets

Saudi Aramco commits to keeping Asia in oil this winter

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices

10 October 2022 - 07:51 Florence Tan
Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman in Vienna, Austria, on October 5 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKOS STILLER.
Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman in Vienna, Austria, on October 5 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKOS STILLER.

Singapore — Saudi Aramco has told at least seven customers in Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, ahead of the peak winter season, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The producer is keeping supplies to Asia steady despite likely production cuts by tapping on inventories, the sources said.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by oil cartel Opec+ to lower their output target by 2-million barrels per day (bpd).

Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1-million to 1.1-million bpd. Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other Opec+ members are falling behind output targets.

Consultancy FGE expects the Saudi oil production target to fall by about 550,000 bpd in November from October.

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices as it seeks to maintain market share in the region. 

Reuters

JSE faces lower Asian markets as traders digest US data

Sentiment is also driven by new geopolitical tensions after an attack on a bridge between Russia and Crimea
Markets
56 minutes ago

Oil slides as investors take profits after report on slowing Chinese economic activity

Services figures during September contracted for the first time in four months as Covid-19 bars hit demand and confidence
Markets
47 minutes ago
