Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
The move comes just more than a week after a US judge dismissed a separate $10bn lawsuit filed in 2021
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
The JSE closed weaker in line with global peers on Monday, with investors setting their sights on this week’s US inflation report and key company earnings to further assess the strength of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next move.
After a strong US jobs print on Friday, investors are betting on the Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive tightening path and expect another 75 basis points hike at the next federal open market committee meeting. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as investors eye inflation data, US earnings season
Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
The JSE closed weaker in line with global peers on Monday, with investors setting their sights on this week’s US inflation report and key company earnings to further assess the strength of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next move.
After a strong US jobs print on Friday, investors are betting on the Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive tightening path and expect another 75 basis points hike at the next federal open market committee meeting. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.