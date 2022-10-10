×

Markets

JSE slips at start of week as investors mull over US jobs report

Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting

10 October 2022 - 12:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested Friday's US jobs data.

US nonfarm payrolls showed the world’s largest economy continues to add more jobs to its economy despite effort to rise inflation, adding 263,000 jobs — higher than the market expectations of a 250,000 gain. ..

