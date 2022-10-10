Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
The move comes just more than a week after a US judge dismissed a separate $10bn lawsuit filed in 2021
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested Friday's US jobs data.
US nonfarm payrolls showed the world’s largest economy continues to add more jobs to its economy despite effort to rise inflation, adding 263,000 jobs — higher than the market expectations of a 250,000 gain. ..
JSE slips at start of week as investors mull over US jobs report
Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
