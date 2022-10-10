The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
New alliances are being formed with established players in the industry to generate up to 6,000MW
SA’s climate finance team head Daniel Mminele joins SA’s top-level delegation to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
The former Green Party leader had 55.4% support with 65% of ballots counted, above the 50% mark needed to avoid a run-off
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Even if we’re not all quiet quitting, lying flat or joining the Great Resignation, these 'movements' send a signal about work
JSE will start this week with lower Asian markets digesting the latest US economic data released on Friday and new geopolitical tensions arising from the war in Ukraine.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong led the way as it declined 2.49%, followed by the Nikkei in Japan with 0.71% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China by 0.39%. Year to date the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (25.68%), the Shanghai composite 17.06% and the Nikkei 7.46%...
JSE faces lower Asian markets as traders digest US data
Sentiment is also driven by new geopolitical tensions after an attack on a bridge between Russia and Crimea
