Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE moves cautiously higher ahead of Friday’s US payroll data

A resilient job market is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track for another big rate hike in early November

06 October 2022 - 19:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE made cautious gains on Thursday while US and European markets were mostly weaker as investors’ focus turns to Friday’s US jobs report.

Positive economic data from the US overnight — the ADP Research Institute reported that private-sector employment rose by 208,000, more than expected — added to concerns about another aggressive interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets early in November...

