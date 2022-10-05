Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
While commodity prices have cooled for the most part in 2022 in line with the uncertain global environment, analysts say demand-supply dynamics are still favourable for mining companies in the long term because they haven’t over-invested in new capacity.
Analysts’ bullish outlook comes as the world looks to wean itself off environmentally damaging fossil fuels. They note that the journey to a green economy will spur demand for minerals such as copper and lithium...
Long-term picture for commodities bullish despite current pressure, analysts say
Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
