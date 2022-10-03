×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms along with peers as markets rebound

Analysts do, however, expect volatility in the financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty remains high

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 18:23 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE gained along with its global peers on Monday as markets attempted to rebound at the start of the new month and quarter. 

Stock markets were hit globally in the third quarter amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation could tip economies into recession. Analysts do, however, expect volatility in the financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty remains high...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.