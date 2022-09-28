×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE comes back from 12-month low in volatile trade

Bank of England steps in to calm investors’ frayed nerves by announcing a massive emergency bond buying programme

BL Premium
28 September 2022 - 19:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE ended weaker on Wednesday, but news that the Bank of England had stepped in to shore up market sentiment kept the losses to a minimum.

The all share initially fell more than 2% after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated overnight that the central bank will stick to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, but the benchmark index had pared the loss to 0.34% by the close, ending the session at 63,808.32 points...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.