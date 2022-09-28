‘Interest rates are going to rise despite crashing asset prices and growing concern that central banks worldwide are going too far, too fast’
Russia boasts the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, including a new generation of hypersonic weapons and ten times more tactical nuclear weapons than the West
Company contradicts statement from Free State government, saying there has been no further breach ‘of any kind’
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The private equity group reported a 27% increase in its basic net asset value per share for the year to end-June 2022
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
But this is why: one in 10 mid-sized firms, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as a sell-off resumed due to recessionary fears weighing on sentiment.
The local bourse was on track to reverse the modest gains it had made so far this week, following the US session falling back into negative territory after Federal Reserve officials reiterated the Fed’s hawkish stance...
JSE falls as US Fed doubles down on difficult outlook
