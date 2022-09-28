×

Markets

JSE falls as US Fed doubles down on difficult outlook

‘Interest rates are going to rise despite crashing asset prices and growing concern that central banks worldwide are going too far, too fast’

28 September 2022 - 11:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as a sell-off resumed due to recessionary fears weighing on sentiment.

The local bourse was on track to reverse the modest gains it had made so far this week, following the US session falling back into negative territory after Federal Reserve officials reiterated the Fed’s hawkish stance...

