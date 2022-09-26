×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE stages minor rebound on the back of roaring Tiger Brands

Relief likely to be short-lived, though, as global markets are under pressure amid scepticism about tax cuts announced the UK’s mini budget

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 19:23 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE staged a modest comeback on Monday after struggling for direction most of the day, led by industrials and precious metals.

Tiger Brands was the star performer, gaining 10.4% to R177.81 — the most since 2000 — after announcing that earnings for the year to end-September are expected to rise by as much as 45%, despite recently recalling its baby powder products on fears they may be contaminated by traces of asbestos...

