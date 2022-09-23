Oil edges down as recession fears remain

Spot gold and US gold futures fall as bond yields hold near multi-year peaks
The Reserve Bank aims to spare SA more pain further down the road
French energy company EDF Renewables signs agreements with Eskom and the government to build wind farms in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger US dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow’s new mobilisation campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures fell 41c, or 0.5%, to $90.05 per barrel at 3.25am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30c, or 0.4%, to $83.19.
Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, for the week so far.
“In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
“However, a sharp fall in the US SPR and drawdown in inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical markets, while Iran’s nuclear deal is in stalemate,” she said, referring to crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.
After the US Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 basis point increase on Wednesday, for a third time, central banks around the world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.
“Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to shortages,” said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at Oanda, in a note.
“Supply risks and tight market conditions should give oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a global recession will keep prices heavy.”
A senior US state department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran’s insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil edges down as recession fears remain
Brent and WTI futures slide despite supply issues in oil markets
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger US dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow’s new mobilisation campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures fell 41c, or 0.5%, to $90.05 per barrel at 3.25am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30c, or 0.4%, to $83.19.
Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, for the week so far.
“In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
“However, a sharp fall in the US SPR and drawdown in inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical markets, while Iran’s nuclear deal is in stalemate,” she said, referring to crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.
After the US Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 basis point increase on Wednesday, for a third time, central banks around the world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.
“Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to shortages,” said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at Oanda, in a note.
“Supply risks and tight market conditions should give oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a global recession will keep prices heavy.”
A senior US state department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran’s insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.
Reuters
ExxonMobil boosts Guyana oil output
Oil prices rise as Opec still produces less than agreed
Expect Russia to flood Asia with oil as Europe steps up curbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices jump as shortfall increases
World is at ‘positive tipping point’ in climate change fight, says Al Gore
Oil rises on supply concerns, but aggressive Fed stance caps gains
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.