MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to mid-July low as Fed’s hiking cycle jolts global markets

All share index loses 1.41%, mostly due to mega-cap industrial shares like Richemont and Naspers dropping 3.56% and 4.47%, respectively
Caution is needed as currencies of developing countries such as SA’s are vulnerable in the volatile global environment
The apex court said Holomisa and the UDM did not provide ‘any shred of evidence’ of misconduct and corruption by the respondents
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
As part of the transition a new entity will be created called RMI TreasuryCo., which will house all of the group’s unregulated assets
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Households face a winter energy crunch and further acceleration of inflation
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The howling V8 is gone, replaced by a four-cylinder hybrid drive system that takes output to a mighty 500kW
The JSE fell to its weakest point since mid-July on Thursday, mirroring the global trend and signalling the extent to which investors are concerned about the effect of higher interest rates on the global economy.
The all share index lost 1.41% to close at 65,276.97 points, dragged down for the most part by mega-cap industrial shares, notably Richemont and Naspers, which dropped 3.56% and 4.47%, respectively...
