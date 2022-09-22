×

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to mid-July low as Fed’s hiking cycle jolts global markets

22 September 2022 - 19:28 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE fell to its weakest point since mid-July on Thursday, mirroring the global trend and signalling the extent to which investors are concerned about the effect of higher interest rates on the global economy.          

The all share index lost 1.41% to close at 65,276.97 points, dragged down for the most part by mega-cap industrial shares, notably Richemont and Naspers, which dropped 3.56% and 4.47%, respectively...

