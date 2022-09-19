JSE to open amid weaker markets in big week for reserve banks

The Fed will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday and the SA Reserve Bank will follow on Thursday
Monday, September 19 2022
High commissioner Anthony Phillipson says Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a dark stain
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Arrest warrant issued for originator seemingly trying to evade redress over a meltdown that shook digital-asset markets worldwide
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Apart from Shanghai, all 31 provincial regions logged a deficit in the first seven months of the year, posing a threat to the economy and bond investors
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
While it fits with a national stereotype, the orderly 30-hour queue for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II is about more than just lining up
The JSE is due to start the week off with red screens from Asia as it tracked Wall Street’s losses on Friday.
Investors continue to worry about high inflation after last week’s US inflation data, with most expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates...
