×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold flat on hawkish Fed stance, stronger dollar

Economists believe a ‘jumbo-sized’ 100 bps rate hike is on the cards at the US Federals Reserve’s coming September meet

14 September 2022 - 07:15 Eileen Soreng
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as surprisingly stronger US inflation data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates aggressively and bolstered the dollar.

Spot gold was flat at $1,701.70 per ounce as of 3.31am GMT. Prices saw their biggest one-day percentage decline since July 14 on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,710.40.

The stronger-than-anticipated numbers have “cemented the likelihood for a jumbo-sized rate hike at the (Fed) meeting that we’re going to see next week,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak. A hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could prompt gold to significantly shift lower, even below the $1,600 figure, Spivak said.

US labor department data showed on Tuesday the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month vs expectations for a 0.1% decline, while core inflation surged 0.6%. The data has stoked expectations that the Fed could raise US borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected.

Nomura’s economists said they now believe a 100 basis-point (bps) rate hike is the most likely outcome at the September 20-21 meet.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was steady after recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 overnight.

Benchmark US treasury yields hovered close to a near three-month peak touched on Tuesday.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion while they boost the dollar, in which the precious metal is priced.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $19.28 per ounce and platinum rose 0.5% higher to $880.67. Palladium fell 0.8% to $2,088.36, having fallen 7.1% in the previous session — its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 13.

Reuters

Gold dips as wary investors await US inflation data

Deleveraging downward pressure on gold remains, but this week's price-rise number may provide relief, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

Gold dips as investors watch for US data

Metal price down slightly after previous session’s two-week high
Markets
1 day ago

Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar loses ground

Prices are up 0.5% for the week after three straight weekly declines
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil prices rise but still headed for weekly fall
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers to record ...
Markets
3.
Market data — September 7 2022
Markets
4.
World stocks at one-week high as dollar eases ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: What’s driving the rebound in oil prices?
Markets

Related Articles

US stocks tumble to biggest loss in two years after inflation data

Markets

Market data — September 13 2022

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.