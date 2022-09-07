×

Markets falter as dollar soars after US economic data release

Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes

07 September 2022 - 11:17 Elizabeth Howcroft
The stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on September 6, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Staff
London — European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after US economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate-hike bets, pushing the dollar to a 24-year high against the yen.

US treasury yields jumped and the dollar received a boost by data on Tuesday which showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. Markets were pricing in a 73% chances of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting.

Markets took a further hit in Asian trading from data showing China's export growth slowed in August. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to its lowest since mid-2020.

China's exports and imports lost momentum as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new Covid-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.

“Government bond yields across the board are rising and that's putting pressure on stock markets,” said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

“This also comes at a time when there’s increasing fears of the global economy slowing down and bond traders are predicting more rate hikes.”

At 8.08am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was down 0.3% on the day, while Europe's Stoxx 600 was down 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.

The US dollar index was about 110.24, having hit a 20-year high of 110.69 earlier in the session.

The 10-year US treasury yield hit its highest since mid-June at 3.365%, before easing slightly.

“I wouldn't be surprised if the Fed starts to get a bit concerned about the strength of its domestic currency,” said Equiti’s David Madden, who said a strong dollar could have a negative effect on US exports.

The yen was at ¥144.015/$, having hit its weakest since August 1998 at ¥144.38 per dollar. Japan's government said it wants to act if “rapid, one-sided” moves in the currency market continue.

The Chinese yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.

Eurozone government bond yields rose in early trading, ahead of an expected 75 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The euro was up 0.2% at $0.9925.

The pound was a touch lower at $1.15045. Liz Truss, who took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowed immediate action to help the economy, which faces double-digit inflation and an expected lengthy recession.

Showing correlation with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency bitcoin touched its lowest since mid-June and the market cap of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1-trillion, according to data provider CoinGecko.

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a large rate hike later on Wednesday as it battles to curb inflation at its highest in nearly four decades.

As Europe grapples with surging energy prices, market-watchers are waiting for a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

Gas prices jumped on Monday after Russia said its Nord Stream 1 pipeline would stay shut.

Reuters

Asian stocks fall on strong US economic data, struggling yuan

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 1.6% and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average was down 0.95%
3 hours ago

Market data — September 6 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
11 hours ago
