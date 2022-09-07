Markets falter as dollar soars after US economic data release

Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes
‘Four Fathers: Bananas for the Baboons’ is an excellent example of what Hedley Twidle calls the ’unusable past’, writes Chris Thurman
Samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Transaction-related income from terminals is growing but Capital Appreciation warns it is unlikely to beat the stellar growth of the first half of its 2022 year
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
The flood-hit areas cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless and causing losses of at least $10bn
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
London — European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after US economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate-hike bets, pushing the dollar to a 24-year high against the yen.
US treasury yields jumped and the dollar received a boost by data on Tuesday which showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. Markets were pricing in a 73% chances of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting.
Markets took a further hit in Asian trading from data showing China's export growth slowed in August. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to its lowest since mid-2020.
China's exports and imports lost momentum as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new Covid-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.
“Government bond yields across the board are rising and that's putting pressure on stock markets,” said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.
“This also comes at a time when there’s increasing fears of the global economy slowing down and bond traders are predicting more rate hikes.”
At 8.08am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was down 0.3% on the day, while Europe's Stoxx 600 was down 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.
The US dollar index was about 110.24, having hit a 20-year high of 110.69 earlier in the session.
The 10-year US treasury yield hit its highest since mid-June at 3.365%, before easing slightly.
“I wouldn't be surprised if the Fed starts to get a bit concerned about the strength of its domestic currency,” said Equiti’s David Madden, who said a strong dollar could have a negative effect on US exports.
The yen was at ¥144.015/$, having hit its weakest since August 1998 at ¥144.38 per dollar. Japan's government said it wants to act if “rapid, one-sided” moves in the currency market continue.
The Chinese yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.
Eurozone government bond yields rose in early trading, ahead of an expected 75 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The euro was up 0.2% at $0.9925.
The pound was a touch lower at $1.15045. Liz Truss, who took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowed immediate action to help the economy, which faces double-digit inflation and an expected lengthy recession.
Showing correlation with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency bitcoin touched its lowest since mid-June and the market cap of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1-trillion, according to data provider CoinGecko.
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a large rate hike later on Wednesday as it battles to curb inflation at its highest in nearly four decades.
As Europe grapples with surging energy prices, market-watchers are waiting for a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.
Gas prices jumped on Monday after Russia said its Nord Stream 1 pipeline would stay shut.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Markets falter as dollar soars after US economic data release
Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes
London — European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after US economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate-hike bets, pushing the dollar to a 24-year high against the yen.
US treasury yields jumped and the dollar received a boost by data on Tuesday which showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. Markets were pricing in a 73% chances of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting.
Markets took a further hit in Asian trading from data showing China's export growth slowed in August. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to its lowest since mid-2020.
China's exports and imports lost momentum as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and new Covid-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy.
“Government bond yields across the board are rising and that's putting pressure on stock markets,” said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.
“This also comes at a time when there’s increasing fears of the global economy slowing down and bond traders are predicting more rate hikes.”
At 8.08am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was down 0.3% on the day, while Europe's Stoxx 600 was down 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.
The US dollar index was about 110.24, having hit a 20-year high of 110.69 earlier in the session.
The 10-year US treasury yield hit its highest since mid-June at 3.365%, before easing slightly.
“I wouldn't be surprised if the Fed starts to get a bit concerned about the strength of its domestic currency,” said Equiti’s David Madden, who said a strong dollar could have a negative effect on US exports.
The yen was at ¥144.015/$, having hit its weakest since August 1998 at ¥144.38 per dollar. Japan's government said it wants to act if “rapid, one-sided” moves in the currency market continue.
The Chinese yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.
Eurozone government bond yields rose in early trading, ahead of an expected 75 basis-point rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The euro was up 0.2% at $0.9925.
The pound was a touch lower at $1.15045. Liz Truss, who took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowed immediate action to help the economy, which faces double-digit inflation and an expected lengthy recession.
Showing correlation with mainstream financial markets, cryptocurrency bitcoin touched its lowest since mid-June and the market cap of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1-trillion, according to data provider CoinGecko.
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a large rate hike later on Wednesday as it battles to curb inflation at its highest in nearly four decades.
As Europe grapples with surging energy prices, market-watchers are waiting for a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.
Gas prices jumped on Monday after Russia said its Nord Stream 1 pipeline would stay shut.
Reuters
Asian stocks fall on strong US economic data, struggling yuan
Market data — September 6 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil hits 7-month low on reduced demand, rate hike fears
Gold falls on stronger dollar, bond yields
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.