Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand steadies after hitting fresh two-year low against dollar

Firmer US data, including better than expected jobs data, prompt big bets for further aggressive moves by the Fed

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 19:32 Andries Mahlangu

The battered rand staged a minor comeback in late trade on Wednesday after earlier falling to a fresh two-year low against a rampant dollar as the market bet that the US Federal Reserve would announce further aggressive interest rate hikes to tame persistently high inflation.

The local currency fell as much as 1% to R17.46/$ before recovering to R17.3411/$ by 6.20pm, but still 0.3% weaker on the day. It was 0.72% softer against the euro at R17.23/€ but little changed against the pound at R19.89/£...

