Markets

Crude reverses losses after Russian supply warning

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products

07 September 2022 - 13:31 Reuters
An offshore gas rig. Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
An offshore gas rig. Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday on threats that Russia will walk away from its energy supply contracts, reversing losses from earlier in the session when prices fell to their lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up 26c, or 0.27%, at $93.03 a barrel by 11.20 GMT, having earlier hit their lowest since February 18 at $91.20. West Texas Intermediate gained 12c, or 0.2%, to $86.98. The benchmark had earlier fallen to a session low of $85.08, the weakest since January 26.

Oil rebounded after President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on Russia’s energy resources.

Analysts already expect oil supply to be tight for the last quarter of the year.

“The halt of release from the US SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) coupled with the implementation of an EU embargo on Russian crude has the makings of a global supply crunch this winter,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Adding further support were expectations of tighter oil inventories in the US, which are forecast to have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, declining by an estimated 733,000 barrels in the week to September 2, according to a preliminary Reuters poll on Tuesday.

Weekly US inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than usual, because of a public holiday on Monday. In spite of looming supply shortages, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and their allies, known as Opec+, decided to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

The prospect of a global economic recession has heightened demand fears. Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday the halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has increased the likelihood of a recession in the eurozone.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to lift rates sharply when it meets on Thursday. A US Federal Reserve meeting follows on September 21.

Weak economic data from China has also added to demand woes, as China’s stringent zero-Covid policy has kept cities such as Chengdu under lockdown.

The country’s crude oil imports fell 9.4% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Reuters

