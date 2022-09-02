×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% in relief rally as investors cheer US jobs report

Investors reacted favourably to the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report

BL Premium
02 September 2022 - 19:27 ANDRIES MAHLANGU

The JSE rebounded strongly on Friday, with the all share index logging its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, after investors reacted favourably to the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report.

The world’s largest economy created 315,000 jobs in August, versus 290,000 jobs that the economists had forecast...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.