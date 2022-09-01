Investors remain spooked by the spectre of recession after Federal Reserve’s comments last week on interest rates
The value of increasing the minimum pay for workers isn’t just more money; it speaks to being recognised and valued
Department says details withheld due to ‘legal processes that might follow’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
The deal, if approved, will give the company a 66% stake in the Oyu Tolgoi mine, which is exploiting one of the world’s biggest copper deposits
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Mass testing under way as other major cities including Shenzhen and Dalian step up Covid-19 restrictions this week
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slump as global sell-off gathers momentum
Investors remain spooked by the spectre of recession after Federal Reserve’s comments last week on interest rates
The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar on Thursday while the JSE slumped for a fifth straight session to levels last seen in mid-July.
Local markets haven’t been spared from the whirlwind of a global sell-off that's been triggered by fears of a worldwide recession as the US and other developed markets looked to continue hiking interest rates to bring inflation under control...
